BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Finals: Live Match When and Where to Watch SIX vs SCO Live Cricket Streaming When and Where to watch BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Finals live streaming.

Raising our expectations high in the finale of the Big Bash League 2020-21, teams Sydney Sixers will be up against Perth Scorchers in the ultimate match of the series. The defending champions have left no stone unturned this season to prove their performance. From being the toppers at the group level to being the first team to reserve the final berth, Sydney Sixers have a strong playing XI in hand when they come to play at ground on Saturday.

On the other, Perth Scorchers are no less, trailing just behind their opponents in the league table. The team have been spectacular all throughout the tournament, and will be trying their best to score a victory today.

In their last fixture, Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Heat by 49 runs. However, the team have lost to the Sydney Sixers in both their previous clashes. It will be a pleasure to observe which team lifts the BBL 2020/21 trophy.

When is the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers match will take place on Saturday, February 6.

What are the timings of the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 2:10pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe

SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy/Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed