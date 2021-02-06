CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Finals: Live Match When and Where to Watch SIX vs SCO Live Cricket Streaming

BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Finals: Live Match When and Where to Watch SIX vs SCO Live Cricket Streaming

When and Where to watch BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Finals live streaming.

BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Finals: Live Match When and Where to Watch SIX vs SCO Live Cricket Streaming

Raising our expectations high in the finale of the Big Bash League 2020-21, teams Sydney Sixers will be up against Perth Scorchers in the ultimate match of the series. The defending champions have left no stone unturned this season to prove their performance. From being the toppers at the group level to being the first team to reserve the final berth, Sydney Sixers have a strong playing XI in hand when they come to play at ground on Saturday.

On the other, Perth Scorchers are no less, trailing just behind their opponents in the league table. The team have been spectacular all throughout the tournament, and will be trying their best to score a victory today.

In their last fixture, Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Heat by 49 runs. However, the team have lost to the Sydney Sixers in both their previous clashes. It will be a pleasure to observe which team lifts the BBL 2020/21 trophy.

When is the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers match will take place on Saturday, February 6.

What are the timings of the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 2:10pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe

SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy/Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches