BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Qualifier: Live Match When and Where to Watch SIX vs SCO Live Cricket Streaming

Know when and where to watch BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Qualifier live streaming.

The Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 has Sydney Sixers squaring off against Perth Scorchers at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The BBL 2020-21 qualifying fixture between both sides is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST.Reigning champions Sydney Sixers have been nothing less than sensational this season. With nine wins in the league stage, they have topped the points table locking up a home final in the process.

Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers, despite a slow start in this BBL campaign, have been impressive in the following games. They currently occupy the second spot accumulating eight wins, 32 wins from 14 games.While form favours the Sixers, the Scorchers cannot be taken lightly as they have kept breathing down the Sixers’ neck all across the course of the season. With a ticket to the final on offer, another exciting game of cricket beckons in the BBL 2021.

When is the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers match will take place on Saturday, January 30

What are the timings of the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The match is scheduled to start at 1:45pmIST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe, Lloyd Pope

SIX vs SCO Big Bash League 2020, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed