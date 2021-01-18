BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 43: Live Match When and Where to Watch THU vs HUR Live Cricket Streaming

Know when and where to watch the live streaming of BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 43.

Big Bash League 2020-21 action continues as Sydney Thunder will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Manuka Oval on Monday, January 18.

Sydney Thunder have been one of the more impressive teams this season. Callum Ferguson led side has a well-balanced batting unit complementing a resourceful bowling attack. They are currently sitting pretty at the second position in the BBL standings, with six wins from 10 games so far.

Whereas, the Hobart Hurricanes after a good start in this edition of the BBL, have lost their way. Theyhave 23 points to their name and are on course for a top-five finish in the BBL. Peter Handscomb’s men have won only five from the same number of fixtures. Due to their bad run, they have slipped to the seventh position with 19 points to their name.

The upcoming BBL fixture between both the sides will be their second clash this season and is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST.

When is the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match will take place on Monday, January 18

What are the timings of the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The match is scheduled to start at 1:45pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

THU vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne and Tanveer Sangha

STR vs HUR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Will Jacks, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Mitch Owen, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland and Sandeep Lamichhane