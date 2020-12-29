BBL 2020-21: THU vs STA, Match 19 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: THU vs STA, Match 19 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check THU vs STA match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA), Match 19 | Sydney Thunder would be looking for revenge when they take on Melbourne Stars in the 19th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21on Tuesday. Thunder lost to Stars by 22 runs in their last encounter despite Callum Ferguson’s impressive half century knock. Stars’ Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer of the match with 61 runs but it was Adam Zampa who really turned the game around. While defending a total of 169 runs, Zampa gave away just 10 runs in four overs while picking two wickets and was declared the player of the match.

Thunder have come a long way since then and have not lost a single match after that. They won their next three matches and are currently at the third position in the points table. Stars, on the other hand, have managed to win only two of the four matches and are placed fifth in the group. In their last match, they lost to Sydney Sixers in a thrilling contest after failing to defend their total of 193 runs. Sixers won by 1 wicket with one ball remaining.

Thunder would be confident coming into this match and would want to extend their winning streak here. It will certainly not be easy for Stars to stop them but they sure can draw some positives from their previous face off. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

When will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match start?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match will be played on December 29 (Tuesday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match be played?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 match between Sydney Thunder (THU) and Melbourne Stars (STA)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 will be live broadcasted on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 match between Sydney Thunder (THU) and Melbourne Stars (STA)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Possible Playing XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

Melbourne Stars Possible Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan