BBL 2020: Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson Boost For Melbourne Renegades

Australia's limited-overs' skipper Aaron Finch, who missed the second T20I against India due to an injury, is fit and will be available for his Big Bash franchise Melbourne Renegades. Team coach Michael Klinger has confirmed that Finch will be heading the side in the tournament opener against Perth Scorchers on Saturday.

""He's definitely going to be playing. He came into Hobart last night and obviously played the last T20 game for Australia and has been passed fit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Klinger as saying. "He'll have his hit out tomorrow with us leading into the game so he's ready to go and he always comes to the Renegades set up with a fantastic attitude," he added.

Renegades will have back-to-back games on the weekend and then they will have a long gap. Six days to be precise. In that case, Melbourne-based opener can quickly arrange a home trip. "There may be periods where we give him time to go home. We're quite lucky in our first period where we've got two blocks where we've got six-day breaks after our back-to-back games on the 12th and 13th so there may be a period there where we can get Finchy home," said Klinger.

Pacer Kane Richardson who pulled out of IPL and home series against India will also be available. "Kane joined the group two days ago. The good thing is he's had a lot of bowling. He had a good hit out yesterday where he played in a couple of practice games and he's raring to go on Saturday," the Renegades' coach said.

Earlier in the day, Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in the tournament opener. A mini batting collapse by defending champions Sydney Sixers handed victory Thursday to the Hobart Hurricanes as Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League returned for a 10th season with a raft of innovations.Sixers' skipper Daniel Hughes won the bat flip at Blundstone Arena and sent the Hurricanes in, with Peter Handscomb's team recovering from a horror start, losing openers D'Arcy Short and Will Jacks for ducks, to make 178 for eight.

Singapore-born Tim David whacked 58 from 33 balls while South African import Colin Ingram knocked 55 from 42, with Dan Christian and Ben Dwarshuis both grabbing three wickets each.James Faulkner snared Josh Philippe for one in the Sixers' run chase but young Australian Jack Edwards (47) and experienced England international James Vince steadied the ship and put on 116 for the second wicket.

But when Vince fell lbw to Faulkner for 67, the momentum shifted and the wheels came off, with the Hurricanes restricting them to 162 for six to win by 16 runs.Both sides were missing key players due to national duties, with Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott absent for Hobart while Jackson Bird, Mitchell Starc, SeanAbbott and Nathan Lyon did not play for Sydney.