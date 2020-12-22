BBL 2020: Another Umpiring Howler Brings DRS Back in Focus

Despite being used at almost every other cricket tournament, BBL is one of those places where DRS(Decision Review System) is still not in place.

Umpiring howlers continue to mar this year's Big Bash League. In an another shocker during the game between Sydney Thunders and Perth Scorchers, Australia batter Usman Khawaja was given not out despite his bat edging the ball clearly. Bowler Andrew Tye couldn't help but shake his head in disbelief as the umpire Simon Lightbody turned down his appeal, to the disbelief of the on-air pundits.

The incident occurred on the very first ball of the sixth over, as the Thunders tried to chase down the 153-run target set by Perth Scorchers. Khawaja tried to flash at this one from Tye but instead edged it to the keeper. Everyone seemed to have heard the edge except the umpire himself. This left the fans and commentators shell shocked.

Khawaja was dismissed three balls later but Thunders went onto win the game. This year's BBL is facing some poor umpiring decisions and one of the main reasons behind this is the unavailability of DRS. Earlier former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist was baffled with Cricket Australia's decision and slammed the decision ON-AIR.

“I don’t think it’s hit anything. Looked like a lot of daylight between bat and ball – yards of it,” Gilchrist said ON-AIR. “We don’t want to see the biggest names in Australian cricket in this tournament having to leave due to errors that can very quickly be overturned.”

He suggested the organisers should get rid of the drinks break.“Get rid of the time out, as far as I’m concerned that’s a waste. You don’t need it – it’s 20 overs. Keep the game moving. Get the DRS in and use that time to make sure the decisions are correct,” he said. “I think the players would say: ‘We don’t care the level of technology, it doesn’t need to be what it is at every ICC-sanctioned event, what we have at Test matches or World Cups.’ “Even if it’s the cameras at a bare minimum, we’ll roll the dice. If it can’t get picked up, it’s inconclusive, they’ll wear that.”

