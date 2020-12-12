BBL 2020: Cricketer Tries To Steal A Run With Ball Stuck Inside His Jersey--WATCH

Nick Larkin tried to play a slog sweep off Daniel Sams and mistimed the ball. He ran to complete a quick single but the ball got entangled in his jersey and he ran with it, leaving the fielders crazy who were looking everywhere for the white cherry.

Melbourne Stars' batter Nick Larkin featured in a rarest of rare incident that has ever happened during a cricket match. The incident happened in the final over of the Stars' innings against Sydney Thunders. Larkin tried to play a slog sweep off Daniel Sams and mistimed the ball. He ran to complete a quick single but the ball got entangled in his jersey and he ran with it leaving the fielders crazy who were looking everywhere for the white cherry.

This comedy of errors left the whole crowd in a tizzy and especially the commentators. "I have never seen anything like it," quipped commentator Mark Waugh. The on-field umpires, however, decided to disallow the run, sending Larkin back on strike. Sharing the video of the unusual incident on their official Twitter handle, the Big Bash League tweeted: "Hide the ball and run! Bit cheeky here from Nick Larkin... A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10".

Hide the ball and run! Bit cheeky here from Nick Larkin... 😝 A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/M4T4h2l3g6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2020

Earlier in the same match some umpiring howlers didn't go down well with Waugh's fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist. Despite being used at almost every other cricket tournament, BBL would be one of those places where DRS(Decision Review System) is still not in place. This was bound to have an impact and it was seen and felt in the match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders in Canberra. As many as three decisions were incorrect and the players on the receiving end were not happy. One of the commentators and former Australia captain Adam Gailchrist too questioned the status quo.

Firstly, West Indies opener Andre Fletcher was given out LBW off Thunders' Tanveer Sangha which didn't go down well with the cricketer. He in turn tried to take the DRS and was promptly told that it wasn't available. Next up was Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell was given the marching orders as he was adjudged out LBW even as the ball had clearly pitched outside leg stump. Aussie opener Usman Khawaja was the most disappointed. As he was given out caught behind as replays showed the ball brushed his pads – and not bat.

“I don’t think it’s hit anything. Looked like a lot of daylight between bat and ball – yards of it,” Gilchrist said ON-AIR. “We don’t want to see the biggest names in Australian cricket in this tournament having to leave due to errors that can very quickly be overturned.”