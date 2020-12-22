BBL 2020: HEA vs STR, Match 13 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
BBL 2020: HEA vs STR, Match 13 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online
BBL 2020: HEA vs STR, Match 13 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check HEA vs STR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 22, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR), Match 13 | Brisbane Heat would be looking for their first win when they take on Adelaide Strikers in the 13th match of the Big Bash League 2020 on Wednesday. They lost the first two matches at the hands of Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively and lie at the bottom of the points table.
In comparison, the Strikers have fared a bit better with one win in three matches. After avenging their first loss against Hobart Hurricanes in the second game, their prospects in the tournament seemed to brighten up, but then they lost their previous match against Sydney Sixers by a huge margin of 38 runs, which has again put up a big question mark on their form.
Both sides have some very good players capable of turning around the course of a match single-handedly, but they have so far struggled in keeping a consistent level. This is going to be the last match before the Christmas break and both would want to end it on a winning note.
When will the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) start?
The match will be played on December 23 (Wednesday).
Where will the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) be played?
The match will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane.
What time will the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) begin?
The match will begin at 01:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?
All matches of Big Bash League 2020 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020 season opener between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?
All matches of Big Bash League BBL 2020 will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat Possible Playing XI: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Dan Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Adelaide Strikers Possible Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking