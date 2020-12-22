BBL 2020: HEA vs STR, Match 13 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020: HEA vs STR, Match 13 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check HEA vs STR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR), Match 13 | Brisbane Heat would be looking for their first win when they take on Adelaide Strikers in the 13th match of the Big Bash League 2020 on Wednesday. They lost the first two matches at the hands of Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively and lie at the bottom of the points table.

In comparison, the Strikers have fared a bit better with one win in three matches. After avenging their first loss against Hobart Hurricanes in the second game, their prospects in the tournament seemed to brighten up, but then they lost their previous match against Sydney Sixers by a huge margin of 38 runs, which has again put up a big question mark on their form.

Both sides have some very good players capable of turning around the course of a match single-handedly, but they have so far struggled in keeping a consistent level. This is going to be the last match before the Christmas break and both would want to end it on a winning note.

When will the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) start?

The match will be played on December 23 (Wednesday).

Where will the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) be played?

The match will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

What time will the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020 season opener between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

All matches of Big Bash League BBL 2020 will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Possible Playing XI: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Dan Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Adelaide Strikers Possible Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs