BBL 2020 Match Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: When and Where to Watch HUR vs HEA Live Cricket Streaming

Know when and where to watch the BBL 2020 Match Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming

In the 20th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Brisbane Heat at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Wednesday, December 30. The Hurricanes will be confident coming into this game having won three games out of four in the ongoing BBL 2020 season. They currently sit at the fourth position with 11 points to their name.

Meanwhile, the Heat come into the clash on the back of their first win of the BBL 2020 against the same opponents by four wickets. They were earlier on a three-match losing spree and now they will be buoyed with their recent win and will be hoping to put their best foot forward in this match.

Both sides have well-balanced players and the upcoming encounter between the two should be a great BBL outing at the Gabba.

When is the Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020 match will take place on Wednesday, December 30.

What are the timings of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020 match is scheduled to start at 1:45pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott (WK), Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (C & WK), Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Laughlin

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches