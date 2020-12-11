CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BBL 2020: Pakistan Speedster Harris Rauf Set For Melbourne Stars Return

BBL 2020: Pakistan Speedster Harris Rauf Set For Melbourne Stars Return

Pakistan pacer Harris Rauf will be turning up for BBL franchise Melbourne Stars. Rauf is currently with Pakistan squad in New Zealand where the team is set to play three T20Is and two Test matches.

BBL 2020: Pakistan Speedster Harris Rauf Set For Melbourne Stars Return

Pakistan pacer Harris Rauf will be turning up for BBL franchise Melbourne Stars. Rauf is currently with Pakistan squad in New Zealand where the team is set to play three T20Is and two Test matches.  Rauf's return to the Stars setup was made possible after South Africa confirmed their dates for their first tour of Pakistan since 2007. He made his name playing for BBL's Melbourne franchise. It's here only that the world took note of his talent.

Also read:India vs Australia 2020: India Need To Win Pink-Ball Test Else It Will Be A Tough Ask, Says Anil Kumble

It was earlier unlikely that Rauf will make an appearance as he was committed to play Test cricket for Pakistan, but once a window looked available, the Melbourne franchise quickly made a move. It is still not clear when will he arrive but it has been learnt that he should arrive in Australia by early January. He might be available for as many as eight clash with his first game being against Hobart Hurricanes on January 4.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-class 50 With a Six, Virat Kohli Goes Berserk

"I'm very happy that I can come back to the Melbourne Stars this season and play at the MCG again," Rauf said. "It was an unbelievable journey last season and changed my life in so many ways. The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can't wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully we can put in some big performances this season," he added.

Rauf is expected to arrive in early January and be available until the start of February.Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey welcomed Rauf's return."Haris was one the best stories of last season and made an incredible contribution for us. His energy was fantastic for the team and we're really pleased to have him coming back. Haris gives us another dimension and threat in our bowling attack with his raw pace," Hussey said.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches