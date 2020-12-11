BBL 2020: Pakistan Speedster Harris Rauf Set For Melbourne Stars Return

Pakistan pacer Harris Rauf will be turning up for BBL franchise Melbourne Stars. Rauf is currently with Pakistan squad in New Zealand where the team is set to play three T20Is and two Test matches.

Pakistan pacer Harris Rauf will be turning up for BBL franchise Melbourne Stars. Rauf is currently with Pakistan squad in New Zealand where the team is set to play three T20Is and two Test matches. Rauf's return to the Stars setup was made possible after South Africa confirmed their dates for their first tour of Pakistan since 2007. He made his name playing for BBL's Melbourne franchise. It's here only that the world took note of his talent.

It was earlier unlikely that Rauf will make an appearance as he was committed to play Test cricket for Pakistan, but once a window looked available, the Melbourne franchise quickly made a move. It is still not clear when will he arrive but it has been learnt that he should arrive in Australia by early January. He might be available for as many as eight clash with his first game being against Hobart Hurricanes on January 4.

"I'm very happy that I can come back to the Melbourne Stars this season and play at the MCG again," Rauf said. "It was an unbelievable journey last season and changed my life in so many ways. The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can't wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully we can put in some big performances this season," he added.

Rauf is expected to arrive in early January and be available until the start of February.Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey welcomed Rauf's return."Haris was one the best stories of last season and made an incredible contribution for us. His energy was fantastic for the team and we're really pleased to have him coming back. Haris gives us another dimension and threat in our bowling attack with his raw pace," Hussey said.