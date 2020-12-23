- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
BBL 2020: Players Can't Take a Haircut Thanks to Cricket Australia's Stringent Covid-19 Protocols
Other restrictions as peer the protocol includes a ban on eating out either indoors or outdoors. The BBL started with matches in Tasmania and Canberra, with five clubs flying from Hobart to Brisbane earlier this week on a chartered flight.
- PTI
- Updated: December 23, 2020, 10:39 PM IST
Cricket Australia has imposed a blanket ban on Big Bash players going out for haircuts, as part of stricter COVID-19 protocols issued in the wake of a fresh outbreak in Sydney. As per the protocols, CA has barred David Warner and Sean Abbott from from re-joining their Australian teammates ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India here.
Also read: New IPL Franchises, Tax Exemptions for T20 World Cup Among Many Issues on Agenda
According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the duo was barred in order to not jeopardise the ongoing Test series against the visiting Indians. "The governing body has also increased restrictions for BBL players, conscious of walking the tightrope that is playing a full domestic and international summer while dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 and in particular the recent NSW outbreak which has imperiled Sydney's hopes of hosting the third Test as planned," the report read.
Also read: Shubman Gill Shines in Nets as India Get Preparation for Second Test Underway
According to a CA Queensland hub protocols document on December 21, the report states that personal appointments such as haircuts are no longer allowed. "This contrasts with an earlier version of the protocols from December 1, when such appointments were permitted provided that face masks be worn when inside," it read.
Other restrictions as peer the protocol includes a ban on eating out either indoors or outdoors. "Players and staff can still pick up take away food if it is pre-ordered but they must not wear their team uniform when doing so," the report read. The BBL started with matches in Tasmania and Canberra, with five clubs flying from Hobart to Brisbane earlier this week on a chartered flight.All the franchises are living in a bio-secure environment in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking