BBL 2020: Poor Umpiring & No DRS Infuriates Australia Legend Adam Gilchrist

Despite being used at almost every other cricket tournament, BBL would be one of those places where DRS(Decision Review System) is still not in place. This was bound to have an impact and it was seen and felt in the match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders in Canberra. As many as three decisions were incorrect and the players on the receiving end were not happy. One of the commentators and former Australia captain Adam Gailchrist too questioned the status quo.

Firstly, West Indies opener Andre Fletcher was given out LBW off Thunders' Tanveer Sangha which didn't go down well with the cricketer. He in turn tried to take the DRS and was promptly told that it wasn't available. Next up was Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell was given the marching orders as he was adjudged out LBW even as the ball had clearly pitched outside leg stump. Aussie opener Usman Khawaja was the most disappointed. As he was given out caught behind as replays showed the ball brushed his pads – and not bat.

“I don’t think it’s hit anything. Looked like a lot of daylight between bat and ball – yards of it,” Gilchrist said ON-AIR. “We don’t want to see the biggest names in Australian cricket in this tournament having to leave due to errors that can very quickly be overturned.”

He suggested the organisers should get rid of the drinks break.

“Get rid of the time out, as far as I’m concerned that’s a waste. You don’t need it – it’s 20 overs. Keep the game moving. Get the DRS in and use that time to make sure the decisions are correct,” he said. “I think the players would say: ‘We don’t care the level of technology, it doesn’t need to be what it is at every ICC-sanctioned event, what we have at Test matches or World Cups.’ “Even if it’s the cameras at a bare minimum, we’ll roll the dice. If it can’t get picked up, it’s inconclusive, they’ll wear that.”

Meanwhile a 15-year-old Afghan will turn up in this year's BBL.

The story of Noor Ahmad is one that is told in fairy tales as the 15-year-old spinner from Afghanistan has been selected to play in one of the world’s leading T20 tournaments alongside one of the greatest names in cricket today. Ahmad has been picked in the squad of Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League (BBL). He will serve as a replacement for Imran Tahir in the days when he would not be able to join the team as he is only available after Christmas. However, as a replacement or not, getting picked up only at 15 is an inspiring tale. This is amplified as the war-stricken Afghanistan continues to churn out cricketing jewels in the form of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.