- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
BBL 2020: Rashid Khan’s Stunning Catch in Leaves Fans Amazed
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, who is currently playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 in Australia, on Sunday took a brilliant catch near the boundary to dismiss Hobart Hurricanes’ Colin Ingram. The 22-year-old showed quick reflexes and a great presence of mind to pull off the stunning catch. The clip of his extraordinary act has left the netizens amazed and has since gone viral on social media.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, who is currently playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 in Australia, on Sunday took a brilliant catch near the boundary to dismiss Hobart Hurricanes’ Colin Ingram. The 22-year-old showed quick reflexes and a great presence of mind to pull off the stunning catch. The clip of his extraordinary act has left the netizens amazed and has since gone viral on social media.
It happened in the 16th over of the first innings when Ingram struck a short ball off Peter Siddle. The ball went up high in the air and looked like it would go past the boundary rope. But Khan caught the ball at the edge of the rope but lost his balance in the process as he hopped in the direction of the boundary line, trying to put a brake on his movement. He stopped millimetres short of the line and tossed the ball in the air. He then crossed the rope as he put one leg on the other side of the line. After regaining his balance, he quickly came back to complete the catch. The ball landed safely in his hands. Khan’s effort was lauded by the fellow teammates and commentators who were stunned to witness the feat.
His team Adelaide Strikers shared the clip on Twitter. Check it out here:
And that's just the beginning... 👏 https://t.co/heP3txMRfS— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 14, 2020
Ingram was dismissed for 25, but his knock helped Hobart Hurricanes reach a total of 174 runs. Opener D'Arcy Short was the highest run-scorer for his side with 72 runs off 48 balls.
Apart from fielding, Khan, however, could not contribute much in terms of bowling or batting. The spinner proved very costly as he conceded 38 runs in four overs, while claiming one wicket. In batting, he got out off the first delivery he faced. Apart from Daniel Worrall (62), Danny Briggs (35) and Matt Renshaw (33), no other batsman could reach a double digit figure. Adelaide Strikers went on to lose the match by 11 runs.
Khan’s catch, however, remains one of the highlights of the match.
