BBL 2020: SCO vs STA, Match 9 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming Online

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
BBL 2020: SCO vs STA, Match 9 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming Online
BBL 2020: SCO vs STA, Match 9 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SCO vs STA match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA), Match 9 l Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Stars in the ninth match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 today. The Melbourne Stars have made a brilliant start to their campaign, winning both the matches they played. Stars like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis make them a formidable side as far as the batting is concerned. In bowling, they have the likes of Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who can cause a lot of trouble for the opponent batting order.
Perth Scorchers did not get the start they would have hoped for. They lost their opening game to Melbourne Renegades by 7 wickets in a largely one-sided contest. They need to do some soul searching before going into the next match, where they go up against one of the best teams in the fray. On paper, STA looks to be the stronger side and SCO will have to bring their best to have a chance here. The match will be played at 1:45 pm IST at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston.
When will the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) start?
The match will be played on December 16 (Wednesday).
Where will the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) be played?
The match will be played at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston.
What time will the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) begin?
The match will begin at 01:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA)?
All matches of Big Bash League 2020 can be watched on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020 season opener between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA)?
All matches of Big Bash League BBL 2020 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers Possible Playing XI: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matt Kelly
Melbourne Stars Possible Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk (WK), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking