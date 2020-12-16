BBL 2020: SCO vs STA, Match 9 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020: SCO vs STA, Match 9 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SCO vs STA match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA), Match 9 l Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Stars in the ninth match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 today. The Melbourne Stars have made a brilliant start to their campaign, winning both the matches they played. Stars like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis make them a formidable side as far as the batting is concerned. In bowling, they have the likes of Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who can cause a lot of trouble for the opponent batting order.

Perth Scorchers did not get the start they would have hoped for. They lost their opening game to Melbourne Renegades by 7 wickets in a largely one-sided contest. They need to do some soul searching before going into the next match, where they go up against one of the best teams in the fray. On paper, STA looks to be the stronger side and SCO will have to bring their best to have a chance here. The match will be played at 1:45 pm IST at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

When will the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) start?

The match will be played on December 16 (Wednesday).

Where will the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) be played?

The match will be played at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

What time will the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 can be watched on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020 season opener between Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA)?

All matches of Big Bash League BBL 2020 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Possible Playing XI: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matt Kelly

Melbourne Stars Possible Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk (WK), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa