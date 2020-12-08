BBL 2020: Season 10 Launched Aboard 'HMAS BBL' in Hobart

The players shared thoughts on the season ahead, including the influx of international stars who have arrived or are on their way to Australia plus the three new rule innovations introduced this year.

The BBL's tenth season was launched in style at this morning as four of the League’s stars greeted the media at Bellerive Yacht Club, Hobart after a short ride on the 'HMAS BBL'. Sydney Sixers’ Carlos Brathwaite, Adelaide Strikers’ Peter Siddle, Hobart Hurricanes’ Ben McDermott and Melbourne Renegades’ Beau Webster enjoyed a morning on the Derwent River before alighting at Bellerive, a short drive from Blundstone Arena where the KFC BBL|10 season will commence this Thursday, December 10.

The players shared thoughts on the season ahead, including the influx of international stars who have arrived or are on their way to Australia plus the three new rule innovations introduced this year. Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues who was also present at this morning’s launch, said anticipation was at unprecedented levels for the biggest KFC BBL season yet.

“Without doubt, the build up to the KFC BBL|10 season is the biggest since the League launched a decade ago. “We know our fans are going to love what this season will bring. We’ve got more overseas stars than ever before, new innovations and a bold fixture that will see every club host matches in their home markets. “It was great to see the smiles on the faces of the players this morning who jumped off the HMAS BBL to share their thoughts on the season. Now it’s time to let the cricket do the talking.

Back in July BBL announced a full schedule but said it may be subjected to change in the post pandemic world. Cricket Australia's Big Bash chief Alistair Dobson had said the league would follow public health advice and put in place health protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff."Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen," Dobson told AFP. "There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date." Australia A tours and Cricket Australia XI games were on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic but the domestic Sheffield Shield and home international series were planned to go ahead, including a money-spinning four-Test series against India which currently ongoing. A decision was expected soon on the postponement of the T20 World Cup which was eventually scrapped.