BBL 2020: Seen It Yet? Jason Holder Smashes Six On His Very First Ball

BBL 2020: Seen It Yet? Jason Holder Smashes Six On His Very First Ball

Holder came in to bat in at number seven in the first innings of the game during the penultimate over. So he didn’t have much time to display his batting prowess.

West Indies cricketer Jason Holder had a pretty successful debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) as his side Sydney Sixers defeated the Adelaide Strikers by 36 runs. But on the personal front, Holder managed to open his batting innings with a maximum while playing at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

Holder came in to bat in at number seven in the first innings of the game during the penultimate over. So he didn’t have much time to display his batting prowess. Starting with a six off fast bowler Wes Agar’s delivery, Holder went on to accumulate five more runs, taking his individual score to 11. What interested viewers the most was that the ball hit over the square leg boundary managed to reach a tree outside the boundary and got stuck there.

The ball bounced just outside the boundary and then got stuck in one of the branches of the tree. Despite officials trying to shake the branch for a while, there were no quick results. The umpires then decided to introduce a new ball. The official Twitter handle of the KFC Big Bash League posted the clip on their account and called it a “bucket moment”. The caption said: “Backyard stuff here! The new kid (or West Indies captain in this case) comes over, and loses the ball first hit! Unbelievable”

In the second innings, Holder also had a successful spell by picking two wickets while giving away 26 runs. Starting his BBL career with quite a few sparks, the West Indies captain will be able to be vital for his side for their next game against Melbourne Stars at Carrara Oval in Queensland on December 26, Boxing Day.

It is expected that he will be able to play for the Sydney Sixers on December 29 as well. However, Holder will have to soon answer the call of national duty as he joins West Indies in their upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

