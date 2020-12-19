BBL 2020: SIX vs STR, Match 11 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020: SIX vs STR, Match 11 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SIX vs STR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR), Match 11 | The 11th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 series will feature Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers. The two teams are neck and neck in terms of match wins with one win and one loss and stand at the third and fourth position in the team standings. The Strikers avenged their first loss of the tournament against Hobart Hurricanes in their previous match in which they defeated the latter by five wickets. The return of Alex Carey, who scored a terrific half century, surely helped them in their cause.

Meanwhile, the Sixers, having lost their opening game, made a strong comeback in the second game in which they defeated Renegades by a massive margin of 145 runs. That ought to instil a lot of confidence in the players. The tournament is still in the early stages and both teams would like to break into the top two. Fans can expect a close contest here.

When will the BBL 2020 match between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) start?

The match will be played on December 20 (Sunday).

Where will the BBL 2020 match between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) be played?

The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the BBL 2020 match between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) begin?

The match will begin at 05:40 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 match between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 can be watched on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020 season opener between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

All matches of Big Bash League BBL 2020 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Possible Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Benjamin Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu

Adelaide Strikers Possible Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs