CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BBL 2020: Umpire's Power Surge Signal Leaves Fans in Spilts, Watch Video

BBL 2020: Umpire's Power Surge Signal Leaves Fans in Spilts, Watch Video

BBL 2020: Umpire's Power Surge Signal Leaves Fans in Splits, Watch Video - Umpire Paul Wilson had the honor of signaling the first-ever Power Surge and well, there's a limit to the kind of hand signals you can do, right?

BBL 2020: Umpire's Power Surge Signal Leaves Fans in Spilts, Watch Video

One of the three new rules that Big Bash League has introduced in the current edition is the Power Surge, in which the batting team can choose two overs after the 10-over mark to bring back the field restrictions for the bowling team - essentially a powerplay - in hope that the well-set players can capitalise and score some quick runs in the middle overs. The regular Powerplay overs at the start of innings has been reduced to four from the original six overs.

Big Bash League 2020 Full Coverage 

Apart from the Power Surge, X-factor and Bash Boost are the two other new rules in BBL 10. These rules have not been well received by the cricket fans, but it is still early days. However, what has caught the eye of the fans is the signal for the Power Surge.

BBL 2020: Hobart Hurricanes Edge Defending Champions Sydney Sixers in Opener

Umpire Paul Wilson had the honor of signaling the first-ever Power Surge and well, there's a limit to the kind of hand signals you can do, right? From no-balls, wides, byes, leg byes, fours, sixes, dead ball, freehit, strategic time-outs - there isn't much room left for any more unique hand signals an umpire can do.  While when the powerplay was introduced in ODIs, umpires used to draw an imaginary circle with one hand, and that looked quite odd, for Power Surge, BBL guys came up with, well this:

BBL 2020: Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson Boost For Melbourne Renegades

And then, the fans came up with this:

And the BBL guys had a laugh at their own expense as well:

BBL 2020: Umpire's Power Surge Signal Leaves Fans in Spilts, Watch Video

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches