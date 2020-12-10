BBL 2020: Umpire's Power Surge Signal Leaves Fans in Spilts, Watch Video

BBL 2020: Umpire's Power Surge Signal Leaves Fans in Splits, Watch Video - Umpire Paul Wilson had the honor of signaling the first-ever Power Surge and well, there's a limit to the kind of hand signals you can do, right?

One of the three new rules that Big Bash League has introduced in the current edition is the Power Surge, in which the batting team can choose two overs after the 10-over mark to bring back the field restrictions for the bowling team - essentially a powerplay - in hope that the well-set players can capitalise and score some quick runs in the middle overs. The regular Powerplay overs at the start of innings has been reduced to four from the original six overs.

Apart from the Power Surge, X-factor and Bash Boost are the two other new rules in BBL 10. These rules have not been well received by the cricket fans, but it is still early days. However, what has caught the eye of the fans is the signal for the Power Surge.

Umpire Paul Wilson had the honor of signaling the first-ever Power Surge and well, there's a limit to the kind of hand signals you can do, right? From no-balls, wides, byes, leg byes, fours, sixes, dead ball, freehit, strategic time-outs - there isn't much room left for any more unique hand signals an umpire can do. While when the powerplay was introduced in ODIs, umpires used to draw an imaginary circle with one hand, and that looked quite odd, for Power Surge, BBL guys came up with, well this:

And then, the fans came up with this:

And the BBL guys had a laugh at their own expense as well:

When the umpire is doing backstoke, strap yourself in for some hitting. It's the first ever POWER SURGE ⚡ #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Z2IRn4POPD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2020

I thought the idea of POWER SURGE was weird. But the umpire’s signal for it is even weirder. #BBL #BBL2020 #PowerSurge #BBL10 — Abhijeet (@AbhijeetGhumman) December 10, 2020

If you do the same with both hands at the sme time,you might even fly😂😂😂 — Aditya Pratap Singh (@AdityaP51222547) December 10, 2020

Urgh. The next new rule change will be signalled by a forward somersault... https://t.co/0r5gCJTLpn — Joe Gibney (@joegibney15) December 10, 2020

