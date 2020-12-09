- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
BBL 2020: When & Where to Live Stream BBL matches in India, Australia & UK
The 10th edition of the KFC Big Bash League 2020 is going to commence from December 10 and the tournament will conclude on February 6. The first match of the BBL 2020-21 will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at Blundstone Arena.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
The 10th edition of the KFC Big Bash League 2020 is going to commence from December 10 and the tournament will conclude on February 6. The first match of the BBL 2020-21 will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at Blundstone Arena.Eight teams – Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder – are participating in this season of the KFC Big Bash League.
In order to make the tournament more interesting, Cricket Australia has introduced three new rules – Power Surge, X-Factor Player and the Bash Boost.
Under the X-Factor rule, teams will be allowed to deploy one X-factor player after the 10th over who will replace a batsman or a bowler, who has bowled no more than one over. Batting sides can replace a batsman, while fielding teams can replace a bowler.Power surge will let the batting side take a two-over power play at any stage of the second half of an innings. In the power play, only two players of the fielding teams will be allowed outside the inner-ring. To introduce the power surge, initial power play will be of four overs instead of six.
The third rule, Bash Boost, will give a bonus competition point to the team with the best 10-over score halfway through the second innings.Cricket fans can catch the action live on TV or OTT platforms. Here are TV channels on which matches of the BBL will live telecast in India, Australia and the United Kingdom.
India: Sony Six and Sony Six HD will telecast all matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The games will be live-streamed on Sony LIV (India).
Australia: All matches of the BBL 2020-21 will be telecast on Fox Sports and Seven Network.
United Kingdom: BT Sport will be showing BBL 2020-21 matches live.
In India, matches will start on these times - 05:40 AM, 07:30 AM, 08:40 AM, 10:35 AM, 08:40 AM, 11:35 AM, 12:40 PM, 01:40 PM, 02:20 PM and 03:50 PM.
Earlier BBL Season 10 was launched at 'HMAS BBL' The players shared thoughts on the season ahead, including the influx of international stars who have arrived or are on their way to Australia plus the three new rule innovations introduced this year. Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues who was also present at this morning’s launch, said anticipation was at unprecedented levels for the biggest KFC BBL season yet.
