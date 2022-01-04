BBL 2021-22 Schedule Rejigged After Brisbane Heat Latest to be Hit by Covid

The ongoing Big Bash League continues to reel from the covid-19 with Brisbane Heat latest team to report positive cases. A few players from the team tested positive for the virus on Tuesday morning forcing them to opt out of their contest against Sydney Sixers with Perth Scorchers instead taking the field.

Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder are in Queensland and Cricket Australia has thus shuffled the order of three matches scheduled for this week. Heat’s vs Sixers will now take place on Wednesday while Scorhers vs Thunder will has been pushed back to Thursday.

Players testing positive for the coronavirus have to isolate for seven days.

“Firstly, our thoughts continue to be with players and staff across all Clubs, plus all in the wider community, who have been infected with. We wish them all the best for a speedy recovery," CA said in a statement.

“The League and Clubs have learned to be nimble in the current environment and we are pleased that we have found a solution to help safeguard all three matches so quickly. We thank all Clubs for their cooperation and our fans for their understanding in these rapidly evolving circumstances," it added.

The future of the season continues to be uncertain with more cases cropping up every day.

“As players, we’re all a bit unsure at the moment, and we’re trying our best not to get the virus, but if we do, we don’t know what the go is," Kane Richardson, who represents Melbourne Renegades said.

Rejigged Schedule

January 4: Scorchers v Sixers (previously scheduled for January 6)

January 5: Heat v Sixers (previously scheduled for January 4)

January 6: Scorchers v Thunder (previously scheduled for January 5)

