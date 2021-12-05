BBL 2021-22: Timed Out, Super Over And Other Major Rules Explained

In an attempt to speed up play, the Big Bash League has decided to implement a radical version of the timed-out regulation for the eleventh edition. According to a report, Cricket Australia’s playing conditions committee was considering tighter monitoring of the period between the fall of a wicket and the next delivery, and possible punishment for players who linger too long. With this updated measure, Big Bash umpires will be responsible for keeping a tight eye on the clock to ensure that new batters arrive at the wicket on time.

For the forthcoming season, following the fall of a wicket or a retirement, the incoming batter must be ready to face the next ball within 75 seconds.

If they don’t make the crease in time, the penalties are as follows:

- for the first delivery of their batting innings, stand to the side of the pitch and enable the bowler to deliver the ball

- The batter will be out bowled if the ball hits the wickets.

- If the ball does not strike the wicket, it is counted as a dot ball, and the batter can continue his innings.

- If the bowler bowls a no-ball, the following delivery is a free hit.

- If the new batter is a non-striker, the procedure outlined above is followed when the new hitter receives the first delivery

This season too, DRS will also be unavailable due to the pandemic’s uncertainty. With border restrictions and a global shortage of equipment and qualified personnel, coupled with other logistical issues arising due to Covid-19, the process is difficult to execute.

There’s also some clarification on Super Overs should we see them in this edition. If the Super Over is tied in-home or away matches, the game is considered a tie and the points are shared. If any of the five finalists’ Super Overs are tied, additional Super Overs will be played until a winner is determined, with an unlimited amount available.

