BBL 2021: Jake Fraser-McGurk Turns Superhero At Marvel Stadium With Stunning Catch | WATCH

The KFC Big Bash League kicked off on Monday and the tournament is already making noise. One of the premier T20 competitions across the world, BBL is a brainchild of Cricket Australia and saw its inaugural edition back in 2011. Meanwhile on Tuesday, the second game between Sydney Thunders and Adelaide Strikers saw an outstanding catch from Australia’s young rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The 19-year-old player threw himself up in the air and plucked the ball from thin air to the amazement of commentators and fans alike. The incident happened during the match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers where they chased a stiff total of 154.

You can watch the catch below:

Jake Fraser-McGurk plucks an INSANE grab!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/YT18EE0BBR— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2021

The top four teams will move to the knockout round of the tournament, which comprises five games – Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on January 28 and the venue is yet to be announced. Out of 61, 56 matches will be played during the group stage in the span of just 46 days.

During Australia’s lucrative T20 league, some of the top stars of the country in Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Mitch Marsh will be in action for their respective teams.

Here are the squads featuring in this encounter:

Adelaide Strikers: George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England)

