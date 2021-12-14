BBL 2021: Young Fan Left Bloodied After Putting Down Catch During Hurricanes vs Scorchers Game in Hobart - WATCH

A young cricket fan suffered an injury after his failed attempt to grab a catch at the stands of Bellerive Oval on Tuesday. During the Big Bash League 2021 game between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers, the young man tried to pull off a catch but he could hold on to it. As a result, the ball hit him on his forehead and was left bloodied.

The incident happened in the eighth over when Hurricanes batter Ben McDermott smoked a six off Scorchers pacer Andrew Tye. The ball went off the stands where the fan tried to grab the ball but ended up hurting himself.

ALSO READ | ‘Wasn’t Sure Whether He’d be Part of White-ball Team Again’: Ganguly Names ‘Exceptional’ IND Bowler

The blood trickled down his face while the commentators spoke about the incident on air. “Oh no. He’s got a bit of blood. We need some medic. He didn’t even realise,” the commentators said on air.

Lucky the fan on the hill is OK…Because his missed catch has drawn blood 😳#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/X0MTmDp7a2 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 53 runs on the back of a masterclass maiden century from Mitchell Marsh, who set the game up for the visitors here on Tuesday.

Marsh, who top-scored for Australia in their epic T20 World Cup final win over New Zealand, scored a tremendous unbeaten 100 off just 60 deliveries in the 12th game of the ongoing BBL 11. Marsh belted six fours and five sixes during his impressive knock that powered Scorchers to 182/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Has Made No Official Request for Break As of Now: BCCI Official

Apart from Marsh, the Englishman Laurie Evans chipped in with a valuable 40 from 24 balls in a 67-run stand with Marsh for the fifth wicket. Hurricanes quick Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for his side with 2/33 from his four overs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here