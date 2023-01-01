OUT or a SIX: Michael Neser's Triple Juggle to Dismiss Sydney Sixers' Jordan Silk Sparks Debate - WATCH

The Big Bash League (BBL) game no. 25, between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat on Sunday, witnessed an unusual scene at The Gabba that has left the fans and experts muddled. It was Michael Neser’s juggling act to dismiss Sixers’ Jordan Silk during the mammoth chase of 225 which has now become the biggest talking point of this year’s BBL edition.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of Sixer’s chase when Silk sent a delivery from Mark Steketee careening over covers. Neser, who was placed at the long-off boundary, caught it at the edge of the fence and threw it before going over. He then grabbed the ball with both his feet in the air, looped it back into the playing area and jumped back to take it.

Silk, who was ruled out following assistance from the third umpire, was in utter disbelief and had to walk back after scoring a magnificent 41 off just 23 balls. His innings was laced with 2 sixes and 3 boundaries.

Michael Neser’s juggling act ends Silk’s stay!Cue the debate about the Laws of Cricket… #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/5Vco84erpj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2023

Cricket world divided:

Neser’s catch was a clean take or should’ve been given a six to the Sixers, the debate is currently going on social media. Some players are lauding the Aussie cricketer’s efforts while others are stunned by the decision going in Heat’s favour.

Here’s how they reacted:

That is ridiculous that the rule allows you to jump from outside the field of play and do that #BBL12— Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) January 1, 2023

Exceptional awareness and composure from Michael Neser. And out under the laws of the game. But it clearly shouldn’t be out under the rules of the game. Once a player is grounded outside the field of play, he should be out of the play. #BBL12— Adam White (@White_Adam) January 1, 2023

Unbelievable catch! Huge moment in the game from Neser #BBL12— Chris Green (@chrisgreen_93) January 1, 2023

As incredible as that piece of fielding was, I still don’t know how I feel about it being out. Rules are rules though I guess ‍♀️ #BBL12— Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) January 1, 2023

A controversial decision sees Jordan Silk depart!What did you make of Michael Neser’s catch? #BBL12pic.twitter.com/Pxjv8C8woH — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) January 1, 2023

I don’t understand how this has been given out https://t.co/ylUKGitwOK— Kate Cross (@katecross16) January 1, 2023

What does the MCC Law say?

According to rule 19.4.2 under the MCC Laws of Cricket,

“The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if: * a fielder touches the ball being grounded beyond the boundary as in 19.5, or; * a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch.”

Hence, the umpires found Neser to be grounded beyond the boundary because his first contact with the ball was in play.

