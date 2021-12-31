BBL in Chaos After Melbourne Stars And Sydney Thunder Report Multiple Positive Covid Cases

Big Bash League has been hit by more covid cases with four players from Sydney Thunder and seven from Melbourne Stars returning positive results. Eight staff members from Melbourne Stars have also tested positive for the virus.

The development has put Thunder’s New Year’s Eve clash against Adelaide Strikers in jeopardy with and official word is awaited whether the contest will go ahead as planned. On Thursday, after a Melbourne Stars staff member returned positive result for covid-19, their BBL clash with Perth Scorchers are postponed.

Also Read: Head Ruled Out of SCG Test After Positive Covid Result

“First and foremost, we wish everyone affected by this outbreak a quick and speedy recovery," Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch said on Friday. “The health and safety of our players and staff will continue to be our priority, especially with the challenges the new Omicron variant presents.:

“We are providing all the support we can to players, staff and their families. I’d like to thank the medical teams at both Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia for their ongoing guidance and support," he added.

All Stars players and support staff who have tested positive have been isolated and won’t be available for the team’s upcoming two matches against Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.

“The Stars are currently working with Cricket Australia in relation to their immediate fixture and will provide an update as soon as possible," the team said in a statement.

Also Read: Stirling And Getkate Test Positive For Covid-19

Earlier, Australia Test batter Travis Head returned positive result for the coronavirus and as such will now undergo a seven-day isolation in Melbourne meaning he’s been ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test to be played in Sydney. Cricket Australia has called up Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Nic Maddinson as cover for the Sydney Test scheduled to begin from January 5.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here