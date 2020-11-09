BBL: Mitchell Starc Returns to Sydney Sixers After a Gap of Six Years

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has signed with Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) edition, ending a six-year absence from the league. His availability will be determined on Australian selection in the Test squad for the series against India, with those Sixers players selected for the entire series likely to be available for the last three games of the regular season, and the finals series.

Starc was part of the inaugural Sixers squad that won the first ever BBL trophy in the 2011-12 season and played 10 matches for the club from 2011-2015. Across 10 BBL matches for the Sixers, Starc has taken 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.92 and a strike rate of 11.3, with best figures of 3/17.

"It's great to be back in magenta after five seasons away from the Big Bash," Starc said.

"I started at the Sixers at BBL01 and it's nice to continue that journey at a club I've still been around with my wife Alyssa (Healy) involved with the Sixers," he added.

Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd said Starc's return was a homecoming of sorts.

"As with last season when we were blessed with the presence of Steve Smith and Josh Hazelwood, who both made a huge contribution to our winning effort, we hope Mitch gets to express himself in his home colours again," Shipperd said.

"He is a maximum impact player who is a world class T20 fast bowler as well as being in the upper echelons across the other formats," he added.

Sixers' BBL squad now consists of 18 players: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince