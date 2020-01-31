Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BBL | Sydney Sixers Thrash Melbourne Stars to Qualify for Final

A combined bowling effort led by Sean Abbott's three-wicket haul led Sydney Sixers to the final of the Big Bash League, defeating Melbourne Stars by 43 runs in the Qualifier at MCG.

Cricketnext Staff |January 31, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
Sydney Sixers/Twitter

Batting first, Sydney posted 142 for 7 in 20 overs with Josh Philippe top-scoring with 34. Melbourne were then bowled out for just 99 in 18 overs, with Abbott picking 3 for 23, Steve O'Keefe picking up 2 for 22 and Josh Hazlewood getting 2 for 14.

Put in to bat, none of Sydney's batsmen could make a big score but small contrubitions kept them going. They got an opening stand of 47, after which Steve Smith made 24 off 18. Adam Zampa got 3 for 21 in the middle overs to keep Sydney in check.

Sydney were 98 for 3 in the 13th over but could not manage a strong finish, ending with 142.

However, Melbourne's batting collapsed with only three of them scoring double digits. It included captain Glenn Maxwell's 16 off 19, while the top scorer was No. 8

Clint Hinchliffe with a run-a-ball 25*.

All of Sydney's bowlers had economy rates under six.

Melbourne will play the winner of Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in the Challenger on February 6.

The final will be held at the SCG on February 8.

