BBL | Sydney Sixers Win Second Title, Pile Misery on Melbourne Stars
The Sydney Sixers were crowned Big Bash League champions for a second time Saturday after the Melbourne Stars fell short during the run-chase in a rain-affected match that capped a near two-month competition.
BBL | Sydney Sixers Win Second Title, Pile Misery on Melbourne Stars
The Sydney Sixers were crowned Big Bash League champions for a second time Saturday after the Melbourne Stars fell short during the run-chase in a rain-affected match that capped a near two-month competition.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Fri, 3 April, 2020
BAN v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sun, 5 April, 2020
BAN v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020
OMA v NEPAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings