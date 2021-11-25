BBL vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Match, November 25, 01:00 PM IST

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Bugibba Blasters and Mater Dei: In the upcoming two back-to-back matches of the ECS T10 Malta, Bugibba Blasters will go up against Mater Dei. Marsa Sports Complex will host both the games at 01:00 PM IST and 03:00 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

Bugibba Blasters are doing a decent job in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. Blasters have won two fixtures while losing as many games to sit at the third place in the points table. The team is coming into the Thursday encounter after losing their last match to Southern Crusaders by eight runs. Blasters failed to chase an easy score of 88 runs in their ten overs against Crusaders.

Mater Dei, on the other hand, are doing exceptionally well in the T10 Championship. The franchise is currently atop the standings with three victories to their credit from four league matches. Mater Dei will be buzzing with confidence as they won their most recent encounter Overseas by 15 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bugibba Blasters and Mater Dei; here is everything you need to know:

BBL vs MTD Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Bugibba Blasters vs Mater Dei match in India.

BBL vs MTD Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Bugibba Blasters vs Mater Dei encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

BBL vs MTD Match Details

Bugibba Blasters will be playing against Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Complex at 01:00 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azeem Sathi

Vice-Captain: Gaurav Maithani

Suggested Playing XI for BBL vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gaurav Maithani

Batters: Cornelius Younus, Rupan Das, Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah

All-rounders: Shiv Singh-Rawat, Azeem Sathi, Vinay Negi

Bowlers: Rency Jacob, Michael Nazir, Sohan Singh

BBL vs MTD Probable XIs:

Bugibba Blasters: Suresh Dobal, Sohan Singh, Gaurav Maithani (wk), Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah, Ajay Kumar, Partha Das (c), Vinay Negi, Kalki Kumar, Devendra Negi, Shiv Singh-Rawat

Mater Dei: Sam Aquilina, Michael Nazir, Muthu Mutuk, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Rupan Das, Shamoon Liaqat, Rency Jacob, Muhammad Zubbair, Salman Khan, Suleman Muhammad

