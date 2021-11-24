BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Match, November 24, 01:00 PM IST

BBL vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Bugibba Blasters and Southern Crusaders: Bugibba Blasters will square off against Southern Crusaders in the ninth and tenth matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. Marsa Sports Complex will host the two back-to-back matches at 01:00 PM IST and 03:00 PM IST respectively on November 24, Wednesday.

Bugibba Blasters got off to a poor start as they lost their opening game against Overseas by nine wickets. After the setback, the team redeemed itself in the next as Blasters outplayed Overseas by seven wickets. Led by Partha Das, Blasters will be hoping to make it two in a row when they clash against Southern Crusaders.

Southern Crusaders also started their run on a similar note as they suffered a defeat against Msida Warriors. The team bounced back nicely in their second match by defeating Msida by 19 runs. Following this, Southern won and lost one game each against Overseas. With two victories and two defeats, the team is first in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Bugibba Blasters and Southern Crusaders; here is everything you need to know:

Bugibba Blasters will be playing against Southern Crusaders at the Marsa Sports Complex at 01:00 PM IST on November 24, Wednesday.

Captain- Ishantha Kariyawasam

Vice-Captain- Gaurav Maithani

Wicketkeepers: Gaurav Maithani

Batters: Ishantha Kariyawasam, Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah

All-rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Ravi Pal, Cindu Shanmuganathan

Bowlers: Ezhaq Masih, Devendra Negi, Sunil Jangid

Bugibba Blasters: Ravi Pal, Devendra Negi, Gaurav Maithani (wk), Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Partha Das (c), Suresh Dobal, Sohan Singh, Pulam Bisht, Ajay Kumar

Southern Crusaders: Muhammad Bilal, Ezhaq Masih, Zeeshan Yousaf (c), Ishantha Kariyawasam (wk), Jojo Thomas, Sunil Jangid, Sumair Khan, Gulfraz Masih, Suhrid Roy, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Mahamarakkalage Avishka

