BBS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match, May 27, 04:30 pm IST

BBS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bonn Blue Star and Dusseldorf Blackcaps: In the upcoming 39th and 40th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld, Bonn Blue Star will square off against Dusseldorf Blackcaps. Both the matches will be hosted by Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 27, Thursday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

Bonn Blue Star are shining bright in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021. They have delivered many stunning performances in the competition thus far, having won four out of their six league matches. Blue Star are placed at the second position on the points table of Group B. In their last outing, they thrashed the Bayer Uerdingen Wolves by eight wickets.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps are also experiencing an ideal run in the T10 Championship. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table after winning five of their six fixtures. In the previous fixture, Dusseldorf Blackcaps defeated DJK SG Solingen by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bonn Blue Star and Dusseldorf Blackcaps; here is everything you need to know:

BBS vs DB Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India

BBS vs DB Live Streaming

The match between BBS vs DB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BBS vs DB Match Details

The 39th match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bonn Blue Star and Dusseldorf Blackcaps at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 27, Thursday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

BBS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Vikram Jeet

Vice-Captain– Kashif Shahab

Suggested Playing XI for BBS vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Srinivas, Zaheer Abbas

Batsmen: Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen

All-rounders: Kashif Shahab, Ranjit Rana Singh

Bowlers: Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Haron Khan

BBS vs DB Probable XIs:

Bonn Blue Star: Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Naeem Akhtar, Sahir Naqash, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Ranjit Rana Singh, MD Shafiullah Khan, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Kashif Shahab, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Nilay Patel, Rahul Srinivas (wk), Rahul Srinivas (wk), Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Muhammad Raheel, Neeraj Sharma, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao

