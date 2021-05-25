BBS vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021 Match May 25, 4:30 pm IST Tuesday

BBS vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bonn Blue Star and DJK SG Solingen: Bonn Blue Star will square off against DJK SG Solingen in the 31st and 32nd match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Both the matches will be played on May 25, Tuesday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST, respectively at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Bonn Blue Star are enjoying a decent run in the T10 Championship. Thus far, they have featured in two games and have registered victory in one match while losing another. Their previous encounter saw Bonn Blue Star defeating Koln CC by a massive margin of ten wickets.

DJK SG Solingen, on the other hand, aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the championship. They are yet to open their account in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 as they have lost both their matches so far. In their last match, Solingen were outplayed by Bayer Uerdingen Wolves by 75 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bonn Blue Star and DJK SG Solingen; here is everything you need to know:

BBS vs DSS Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India.

BBS vs DSS Live Streaming

The match between BBS vs DSS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BBS vs DSS Match Details

The 31st match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bonn Blue Star and DJK SG Solingen at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 4:30 pm IST on May 25, Tuesday. The two teams will again lock horns against each other in the reverse fixture at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

BBS vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jawad Azizi

Vice-Captain: Dilshan Rajudeen

Suggested Playing XI for BBS vs DSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Venkatesh Reddy, Zaheer Abbas

Batsmen: Dilshan Rajudeen, Vikram Jeet, Shiva Goud-Anthati

All-rounders: Sisindri Dasari, Jawad Azizi, Srikanth Thorlikonda

Bowlers: Chandramohan Sivala, MD Shafiullah, Veeru Kolla

BBS vs DSS Probable XIs:

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas

DJK SG Solingen: Anil Majari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy, Vinay Gari, Bala Mavillapalli, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru

