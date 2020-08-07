Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

BC Cricket Championship Fantasy Tips: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves

The seven days BC Cricket Championship is set to commence from 7 August 2020 with Vancouver Vibes come against Victoria Waves in the season opener

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
bc cricket champiosnhip (1)

The seven days BC Cricket Championship is set to commence from 7 August 2020 with Vancouver Vibes come against Victoria Waves in the season opener. Each of the five teams will play four matches in the league stage, taking every opposition team at least once. The tournament follows a single round robin format. Watch all matches live on SportsTiger application, an exclusive app offering 60 words news with live streaming and live scorecards.

This encounter carries a lot of weightage for both the teams as the sides will look to gain momentum as the tournament sets in.

Match Details

Date: 7 August 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Canada

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Injury Update:

No injury has been reported yet. Will update as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Analysis:

Vancouver Vibes is a strong team with the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Kuljot Randhawa who comes into the tournament at the back of a consistent performance. He has 463 runs from 20 games played till date with an average of 24.36. He is one of the key components for the Vancouver Vibes alongside Gurvinder Singh. Gurvinder is also one of the players to watch out for during the entire tournament. Being one of the leading run-scorer, he has 498 runs to his name in previous 24 matches. He stands strong with a decent average of 22.64.

The team also stars Baltej Singh who has scalped 25 wickets in just 15 games with an average of 8.84. He has also registered three 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul in previous appearances and will be someone to keep a close watch on.

Victoria Waves will also play their best with the likes of all-rounders Prabhjot Brar, Amarpreet Dhillon. The bowling side is likely to be led by Pritender Singh. Ajmer Hundal is someone who can be looked upto from the Victoria Waves. He can leave a nice target to chase for the opposition side with his batting performance.

This session will definitely be an exciting watch and Vancouver Vibes undoubtedly will be the pick for this match.

Captain: Gurvinder Singh

Vice-captain: Sukhndeep Singh

Probable Playing XI

Victoria Waves: Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishavdeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh

Vancouver Vibes: Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhndeep Singh, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh, Mann, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Kuljot Randhawa

Bastmen: Ajmer Hundal, Gurvinder Singh, Sanjay Gulati, Gurtej Singh

All-rounder: Prabhjot Brar, Amarpreet Dhillon, Sukhndeep Singh

Bowlers: Pritinder Singh, Baltej Singh, Ravjot Singh

BC Cricket ChampionshipFantasy TipsMyTeam11 BC Cricket CHampionshipVancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves

