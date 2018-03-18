Nidahas Trophy: BCB Chief Apologises After Broken Glass Door Incident in Colombo

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: March 18, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Bangladesh dressing room (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan has expressed his displeasure at the unwanted events that transpired during the T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. In a statement issued by the BCB, he labelled the incident as an unacceptable act.

Bangladesh's narrow two-wicket win over hosts in the Nidahas Trophy was filled with drama, as players from both the teams engaged in verbal duels, during the final over of the match. It was reported that the Bangladeshi players after the win broke the glass door of the dressing room. SLC had lodged a complaint to BCB regarding the same.

"Sri Lanka Cricket have contacted our board regarding the matter [broken glass door in the dressing room. Our CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury had informed me about it through phone," Nazmul told reporters at the team hotel on Saturday.

"When I went there was broken glass lying in the dressing room. But the situation was such that we could not find out in detail why and who have done that. We will try to find it out," he said.

"Probably it is done by anyone from our team. Considering our recent standings in the world cricket it is surely not acceptable," he said.

Nazmul also added that he doesn't think that the relationship between both the boards will be affected by this one incident. "I don't think such an incident can make any impact as far as our relationship with SLC is concerned because it is very strong. The SLC president and everyone congratulated us after the win," he said.

First Published: March 18, 2018, 10:39 AM IST

