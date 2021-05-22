CRICKETNEXT

BCB Cricket Director, Former Player Khaled Mahmud Tests Positive for Covid-19

Mahmud recently returned from Sri Lanka and tested negative twice earlier. He didn't join the squad when they regrouped for training after Eid break.

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s current director and former cricketer Khaled Mahmud has tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently isolating at home.  The 49-year-old was serving as BCB’s cricket director and was with the team when they toured Sri Lanka recently. He is also a coach in Dhaka Premier League which is set to begin on May 31.

Mahmud recently returned from Sri Lanka and tested negative twice earlier. He didn’t join the squad when they regrouped for training after Eid break. The BCB have arranged for a bio-secure bubble for the upcoming three match ODI series against Sri Lanka which is set to begin from tomorrow.

‘Can’t Take Them Lighly’

“Naturally experience matters but at the end of the day you will have to perform because you will have to take the game to that point when experience will come into play,” Tamim said in a chat with the media. “We have played against them (Sri Lanka) at various levels previously and we are aware that it won’t be easy. We have to be at more than a hundred percent to beat them,” skipper Shakib-al-Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Sri Lanka will be without the likes of Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne. Meanwhile Kusal Perera has been named skipper of this relatively inexperienced side. Although, Bangladesh have announced a full strength squad. Skipper confirmed Shakib will bat at three.  ”Shakib will bat at three,” he said. “I have full trust in his ability but at the same time everyone need to understand that what he did in the World Cup was exceptional (scoring 600 runs in eight games). I will be the happiest person if he plays in the same vein, but that is not always possible and we must accept it.”

