BCB Permit Mustafizur Rahman to Enter IPL Auction

Bangladesh Cricket Board have permitted Mustafizur Rahman to enter the IPL player auction, changing their stance from July last year when they prevented him from playing overseas leagues dur to injury concerns.

Cricketnext Staff |December 6, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
BCB Permit Mustafizur Rahman to Enter IPL Auction

Bangladesh Cricket Board have permitted Mustafizur Rahman to enter the IPL player auction, changing their stance from July last year when they prevented him from playing overseas leagues due to injury concerns.

Mustafizur joins Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah and Taskin Ahmed at the auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

"At that point we did not allow him to make him available for franchise-based cricket largely due to his injury. Now he is looking more settled and he is playing for quite some time (without injury)," BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"He played in the National Cricket League and took part in the tour of India. If he can manage things properly then there is very little chance of picking up injury. To be honest we are concerned with his form because he is a very important bowler for us. If he gets a chance to play in the IPL and if he can regain his form by playing there then it would be extremely helpful for us."

Mustafizur's recent form has been a worry as the left-arm pacer picked up just one wicket in three matches of the recent T20I series in India. He wasn't picked in the XI in either of the two Tests.

Mustafizur has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, picking up 24 wickets from 24 matches.

