Rain Stoppage

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Bangladesh need 255 runs to win

BCB President Lashes Out at Team for Dismal Showing Against Afghanistan

Bangladesh are battling for a draw, which they could attain thanks to relentless rain in the fifth day. Afghanistan were just four wickets away from a historic win at Chittagong.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Rain might save Bangladesh the embarrassment of losing to Afghanistan in the one-off Test, but Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan is not pleased with his side's performance.

"There were plans but the planning was not appropriate. This is my personal opinion," Nazmul said after the end of the fourth day's play. "I have to sit with them because the coach and the captain are there. Akram is there, I have to ask what has happened. If I have to talk about performance, I have to give credit to the Afghans. Because they have batted like it is a Test match. One scored a century, and some others scored 80-90 runs.

"And among us - if Shakib (Al Hasan), Mushfiqur (Rahim) or Riyad (Mahmudullah), if they can't even score 50 runs then there is no possibility of a win. I never felt they were playing a Test match."

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 205 in the first innings in response to Afghanistan's 342. The visitors then scored 260 in their second innings, setting a massive target. At stumps on day four, Bangladesh were 136 for 6. Nazmul said Bangladesh's batsmen had some mental issues.

"Look at the first innings, the shot that Liton played, Mominul played a bad shot after 50. He is a Test specialist. Now, do we have to teach them what is Test cricket? They definitely had some mental issues. If they can score 370, we have to score 500 with the team that we have. This is a flat batting wicket. I don't see any reason not to perform," said Nazmul.

"It is tough to say what the problem is without having any conversation with them. Where are the pacers? We played in a sporting wicket against them. Why a sudden change? Who made this planning, I need to know. If I talk with them now than it will affect the game. So I am waiting. They definitely had a plan but there were errors.

"They have turn but our spinners don't. They have the world's best spinner. We are going to play with spin against them that seemed to be proof of over-confidence. I thought we would be playing in sporting wickets. We have been winning there."

