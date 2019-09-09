BCB President Lashes Out at Team for Dismal Showing Against Afghanistan

Rain might save Bangladesh the embarrassment of losing to Afghanistan in the one-off Test, but Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan is not pleased with his side's performance.
Bangladesh are battling for a draw, which they could attain thanks to relentless rain in the fifth day. Afghanistan were just four wickets away from a historic win at Chittagong.
"There were plans but the planning was not appropriate. This is my personal opinion," Nazmul said after the end of the fourth day's play. "I have to sit with them because the coach and the captain are there. Akram is there, I have to ask what has happened. If I have to talk about performance, I have to give credit to the Afghans. Because they have batted like it is a Test match. One scored a century, and some others scored 80-90 runs.
"And among us - if Shakib (Al Hasan), Mushfiqur (Rahim) or Riyad (Mahmudullah), if they can't even score 50 runs then there is no possibility of a win. I never felt they were playing a Test match."
Bangladesh were bowled out for just 205 in the first innings in response to Afghanistan's 342. The visitors then scored 260 in their second innings, setting a massive target. At stumps on day four, Bangladesh were 136 for 6. Nazmul said Bangladesh's batsmen had some mental issues.
"Look at the first innings, the shot that Liton played, Mominul played a bad shot after 50. He is a Test specialist. Now, do we have to teach them what is Test cricket? They definitely had some mental issues. If they can score 370, we have to score 500 with the team that we have. This is a flat batting wicket. I don't see any reason not to perform," said Nazmul.
"It is tough to say what the problem is without having any conversation with them. Where are the pacers? We played in a sporting wicket against them. Why a sudden change? Who made this planning, I need to know. If I talk with them now than it will affect the game. So I am waiting. They definitely had a plan but there were errors.
"They have turn but our spinners don't. They have the world's best spinner. We are going to play with spin against them that seemed to be proof of over-confidence. I thought we would be playing in sporting wickets. We have been winning there."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCB President Lashes Out at Team for Dismal Showing Against Afghanistan
Bangladesh are battling for a draw, which they could attain thanks to relentless rain in the fifth day. Afghanistan were just four wickets away from a historic win at Chittagong.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi Set to Retire from Test Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Bangladesh Must Focus on Process and be Patient Against Afghanistan: Domingo
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida All Fixtures
Team Rankings