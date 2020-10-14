BCB To Hold Preliminary U14, U16, U19 Trials In Bangladesh Over WhatsApp

Even though cricket has resumed in a few countries, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is taking all the safety measures leaving no stone unturned for the resumption of cricket. The BCB is undertaking a three-day ODI competition from October 11, which restarts the resumption of cricket in Bangladesh.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only impacted the world-order of day-today functioning, it has major implications to the sports fraternity as well. All major sporting events were postponed and off late, they have slowly limped back to resumption. Complying with various safety protocols and measures set by governments, most of the events are played in empty sporting arenas without crowds to support and cheer for their favourite teams.

Even though cricket has resumed in a few countries, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is taking all the safety measures leaving no stone unturned for the resumption of cricket. The BCB is undertaking a three-day ODI competition from October 11, which restarts the resumption of cricket in Bangladesh.

The BCB in a unique programme has taken the aid of a social messaging app to conduct trials through video clips for the selection process of their U14, U16 and U19 teams. To further aid, each of the 64 districts, eight divisions and zones, including one for the Dhaka metropolitan area, the Board has created three WhatsApp groups, one for each of the U14, U16 and U19 teams.

The players from these districts and zones will send their trial video clips to the respective WhatsApp groups. Regional coaches will go through the videos and then choose between 35-40 players according to age groups of the district, division and Dhaka metro zone.

The shortlisted cricketers will be called for in-person trials in their region and the trials will be held with stringent Covid-19 safety protocols. The regional coaches will select a 15-member team for registration, medical tests, age-verification and then begin their training. They are hopeful to conduct age-group specific tournaments once the situation improves, BCBs game development manager AEM Kawser said, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

“Previously the open trials were held in-person, with over five hundred kids showing up for the trials,” at specific venues around the country. However, it is not suitable to conduct such trials in the present pandemic situation, he added.