BCB Turns Down Mushfiqur Rahim's Request of Training at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has turned down former captain Mushfiqur Rahim and other senior players' request to train at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, citing health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BCB Turns Down Mushfiqur Rahim's Request of Training at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has turned down former captain Mushfiqur Rahim and other senior players' request to train at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, citing health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings