Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India *

122/5 (55.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
Live

AUS IN SA, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 21 February, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

148/4 (15.1)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

1st ODI: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Colombo SSC

22 Feb, 202009:45 IST

BCB Wants Kohli for Mujibur Rahman Centenary Games, BCCI Considering Request

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants India captain Virat Kohli to be part of the two T20 Internationals, scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22, to celebrate the birth centenary of country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PTI |February 21, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
BCB Wants Kohli for Mujibur Rahman Centenary Games, BCCI Considering Request

New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants India captain Virat Kohli to be part of the two T20 Internationals, scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22, to celebrate the birth centenary of country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The BCCI is considering BCB's request.

The Asia XI and World XI teams are yet to be confirmed for the two games but BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the matches will be held in the March 18-22 window.

"We are still working on the scheduling and the players' availability for the games and will make the announcement soon. What I can say is that the games will be played between March 18-22 and we are in constant touch with the BCCI over the availability of the Indian players," Chowdhury told PTI without referring Kohli's name.

Asked about the Indian players' availability for the matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, said: "We have not yet finalised the names. We can send four to five players."

However, a BCCI official revealed that the issue was discussed in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday with BCB wanting Kohli to play in the matches.

"BCB wants Kohli to play in the matches and it is understandable considering he is the best player in the world. Also, they want all India regulars for the game.

"Since there is a plan that the series will be extended to Ahmedabad, where the third game is proposed at the renovated stadium, the Board is considering BCB's request," the official said.

Considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if Kohli makes him available for the games in Dhaka.

The team is currently in the middle of a full tour of New Zealand which ends on March 4. A week later, India will host a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala. The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and third in Kolkata on March 18. The IPL also starts on March 29.

If the first T20 in Dhaka is held on March 18, then Kohli can't play that game as he will be on national duty.

According to a BCB source, the most likely dates for the Mujibur Rahman Centenary series will be March 21 and 22.

BCBbcciMujibur Rahmansourav gangulyvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

WI v SL
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more