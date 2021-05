BCC vs BDR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs For ECS T10 Prague League match, May 5th 04:30 pm IST

BCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Bohemian and Brno Raiders: In the 11th match of ECS T10 Prague, Bohemian CC will take on the Brno Raiders at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.Bohemian CC did not start their campaign in the ongoing season on a positive note as they have lost both of their opening games. On the other hand, it is the first match for Brno Raiders.

Bohemian CC have won the ECN Czech Super Series title last season. On the other hand, Raiders featured in the ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 2020, they ended the event as runners-up.Raiders won two league stage matches and Eliminator, before losing to Brno Rangers in the final.

And going into Wednesday’s match against Bohemian CC, Raiders will aim to start their ECS T10 Prague title on a positive note this time around.

Ahead of the match between Bohemian and Brno Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

Bohemian vs Brno Raiders Telecast

Not televised in India

BCC vs BRD Live Streaming

The match between BCC vs BRD is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

BCC vs BRD Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 5at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

BCC vs BRD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Javed Iqbal

Vice-Captain: S Nagaraj

BCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: S Nagaraj, M Ansar

Batsmen: S Shquib, Z Mahmood, M Usman

All-rounders: J Iqbal, A Hussain, Arunkumar Vasudevan

Bowlers: S Kakaria, A Waqar, Jaipal Singh Rathore

BCC vs BRD probable playing XI:

Bohemian CC: Muhammad Usman, Ali Waqar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh Bist, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap (wk), Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria

Brno Raiders: Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar, Praveen Prasad, Piyush Tripathi, Saqib Sadiq, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Jaipal Singh Rathore

