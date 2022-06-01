BCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ECS Czech Republic 2022 match, June 01, 06:30 PM IST

BCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between Bohemian CC and Brno CC: In their second Wednesday match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022, Bohemian CC will square off against Brno CC. This will be the second time that Bohemian CC and Brno CC will take the field against each other. In their first encounter, Bohemia defeated Brno by five wickets. Shohas Farhad picked two wickets to stop Brno at a score of 79 runs in the first innings.

Bohemian CC have done exceptionally well in the T10 Championship so far. They have won all four league matches to top the points tally. Speaking of Brno CC, they registered their first victory in their last game against United.

The skipper Dylan Steyn was the man of the match with his knock of 61 runs off 29 runs. Meanwhile, the bowlers also did a good job while defending a score of 120 runs. With two points, Brno CC are fourth in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Bohemian CC and Brno CC, here is everything you need to know:

BCC vs BRN Telecast

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC game will not be telecast in India

BCC vs BRN Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BCC vs BRN Match Details

BCC vs BRN match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 06:30 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

BCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dylan Steyn

Vice-Captain – Sazib Bhuiyan

Suggested Playing XI for BCC vs BRN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover

Batters: Dylan Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Janaka Ihalage

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Vasudevan, Sazib Bhuiyan

Bowlers: Shohas Farhad, Ritik Tomar, Naveed Ahmed

BCC vs BRN Probable XIs:

Bohemian CC: Muhammad Nabeel, Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sahil Grover(wk), Shohas Farhad, Javed Iqbal©, Ravindra Singh, Kamal Singh, Dinesh Thakur, Zahid Mahmood

Brno CC: Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Dylan Steyn©, Janaka Ihalage, Arun Vasudevan, Sureshkumar Nagaraj(wk), Ansar Nazir, Sandeep Tiwari, Naveed Ahmed, Riaz Afridi, Yug Warrier, Jai Rathore

