BCC vs CTT Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Bengali CC will take on Catalunya Tigers CC in the third match of Day 1 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. Both teams will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note. There are many new faces on both sides that will be put to test today. BCC are scheduled to play Fateh CC right after this match, so the outcome of this one will be important for the players’ morale. It is going to be a sunny day and the team which bats first might have a slight edge here, as the pitch is likely to support the batsmen.

The match will be played at 04:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

BCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Live Score / Scorecard

BCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Match Details

October 12 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC captain: Omar Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC vice-captain: Umair Aftab

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC wicketkeeper: Tahir Ilyas

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC batsmen: Afshan Ali, Ayaan Khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC all-rounders: Omar Ali, Umair Aftab, Zulqarnain Haider

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC bowlers: Belal Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain, Ghulam Sarwar

BCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Omar Ali, Afshan Ali, Ayaan Khan, Shafiqur Alam, Jahid Hasan, Nadim Aseq Arman (WK), Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rashed Mir, Belal Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain

BCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Tahir Ilyas (WK), Umair Aftab, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Ghulam Sarwar