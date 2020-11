BCC vs DSC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club and Defentas Sporting Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BCC vs DSC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs DSC Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs DSC Dream11 Captain / BCC vs DSC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

The 16th match of EC T10 Rome will be played between Bologna Cricket Club and Defentas Sporting Club. The match will be played today on November 5 at 7:45pm Indian Standard Time. ECS T10 Rome, BCC vs DSC will be the 2nd match of the day for both the teams. In the first game, BCC would have locked horns with BUCC and DSC with VCC. The match will take place at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the ECS T10 BCC vs DSC match will be available on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Match Details

November 5 - 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club captain: Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club vice-captain: Rahaman Bhuiyan

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club wicket keeper: Zain Iftikhar, Asraful Islam

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club batsmen: Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Mohsin Ahmed

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club all-rounders: Muhammad Adnan, Haseeb Khan, Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club bowlers: Luca Ciprotti, Akash Deep, Sheraz Ali.

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Club Cricket Club playing 11 against Defentas Sporting Club: Zain Iftikhar, Kashan Mazhar, Muhammad Adnan, Haseeb Khan, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Sheraz Ali

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club playing 11 against Bologna Cricket Club: Asraful Islam, Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain, Hossain Jakir, Tirath Singh, Luca Ciprotti, Abdur Jemi