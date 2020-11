BCC vs DSC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BCC vs DSC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs DSC Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs DSC Dream11 Captain / BCC vs DSC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

After beating Defentas Sporting Club by eight wickets in the sixteenth match of the ECS T10 Rome series, Blonogna Cricket Club will be eyeing another victory against the team.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In the other two matches that were scheduled for November 5, both Bologna Cricket Club and Defentas Sporting Club were on the losing end. Bologna Cricket Club lost the fixture to Bergamo Cricket Club by 9 runs and Defentas Sporting Club lost the outing to Venezia Cricket Club by 7 wickets.

ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club match will be held on Friday, November 6 at 3:45 PM IST. The outing will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Match Details

November 6 - 3:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 team for Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club captain: Suresh Kolli

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club vice-captain: Mohsin Ahmed

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club wicket keeper: Asraful Islam

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club batsmen: Mohsin Ahmed, Malik Sarfraz, Faizan Hussain

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club all-rounders: Muhammad Adnan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammed Hossain

ECS T10 Rome BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club bowlers: Khayer Abul, Abdur Jemi, Babar Ghafar, Akash Deep

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Bologna Cricket Club playing 11 against Defentas Sporting Club: Zain Iftikhar, Malik Sarfraz, Ankush Kumar, Muhammad Adnan, Haseeb Khan, Akash Deep, Babar Ghafar, Shaheen Saleem, Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain, Suresh Kolli

BCC vs DSC ECS T10 Rome, Defentas Sporting Club playing 11 against Bologna Cricket Club: Asraful Islam, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Muhammed Hossain, Shadamgul Zadran, Tirath Singh, Abdur Jemi, Hossain Jakir, Talvinder Deep, Ravinder Bhullar, Mandeep Kumar