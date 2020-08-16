BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Beveren CC vs Hasselt CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 16, 2020

BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium | The European Cricket League (ECL) has signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Belgium ensuring that the Belgian domestic champion club will now be invited to the ECL - the Champions League of European cricket. “The passion and professionalism Hassan Shah and his team at Cricket Belgium have brought to European cricket in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League. Chairman of Cricket Belgium, Hassan Shah, said: "Cricket Belgium is extremely excited to become part of the ECL family. All Belgian clubs and fans are pumped at the news and are looking forward to the second edition of this mega cricket happening in Europe.The signing follows closely on the back of the dates announcement for the second staging of the European Cricket League (ECL20) from May 31 to June 7, 2020. ECL20 promises to be even bigger and better. Due to huge interest and demand for the competition, ECL20 will expand its number of champion teams - spread over eight days of exciting fast-paced T10 action.
BCC vs HCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
BCC vs HCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Score/Scorecard
BCC vs HCC ECS T10 Belgium Match Details
August 16 – 8:30 PM IST from Belgium Oval Ground
BCC vs HCC ECS T10 Belgium My Dream11 Team
BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Harjot Singh
BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Harman Singh, Idris Shinwari, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Gurnam Singh
BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zaki Shah (CAPTAIN), Hakim Said (VICE CAPTAIN), Khalid Ahmadzai
BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jaspinder Singh, Fathullah Omari, Khalid Ahmadi
BCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Beveren CC : Noor Momand, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Ashiqullah Said, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Abdul Rashid Karim, Hakim Said (C), Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Khalid Ahmadzai, Khalid Ahmadi, Dildar Angar
Hasselt CC : Harjot Singh(WK), Gurnam Singh, Fazel Shinwari, Harman Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Zaki Shah (C), Saranjit Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Nishan Singh, Fathullah Omari
