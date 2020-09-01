BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Rome Bergamo Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 1, 2020

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome | European Cricket Series Rome provides an opportunity for numerous Italian internationals on 10 teams from all over Italy to showcase their skills for seven days to a global audience. They will feature in 25 explosive T10 matches from the magnificent Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Italy. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent. “Italian cricket boasts phenomenal cricketing history and potential, from back to the days of AC Milan and Genoa C.F.C. being cricket clubs, to today’s high performance of the Italian national team,” said European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston.
September 1 – 1:30 PM IST from Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.
BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ahmad Hassan, Kuldip Singh
BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Anwar Attieq, Mandeep Singh, Nawaz Sharukh
BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Jafri (CAPTAIN), Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh (VICE CAPTAIN)
BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ahmed Rukhsar, Gurwinder Singh, Daljit Singh
Bergamo Cricket Club : Manpreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club : Ahmad Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Anwar Attieq, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Rukhsar, Malik Mushtaq, Hussain Abubakar, Ghulam Farid.
