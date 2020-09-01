Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

126/5 (14.2)

England need 65 runs in 34 balls at 11.47 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

95/7 (16.0)

Warwickshire need 64 runs in 24 balls at 16 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

157/7 (18.4)

Sussex need 9 runs in 8 balls at 6.75 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Rome Bergamo Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 1, 2020

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs JICC Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs JICC Dream11 Captain / BCC vs JICC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Rome Bergamo Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 1, 2020

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome | European Cricket Series Rome provides an opportunity for numerous Italian internationals on 10 teams from all over Italy to showcase their skills for seven days to a global audience. They will feature in 25 explosive T10 matches from the magnificent Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Italy. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent. “Italian cricket boasts phenomenal cricketing history and potential, from back to the days of AC Milan and Genoa C.F.C. being cricket clubs, to today’s high performance of the Italian national team,” said European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston.

BCC vs JICC ECS T10 Rome Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

BCC vs JICC ECS T10 Rome Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BCC vs JICC ECS T10 Rome Match Details

September 1 – 1:30 PM IST from Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.

BCC vs JICC ECS T10 Rome My Dream11 Team

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ahmad Hassan, Kuldip Singh

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Anwar Attieq, Mandeep Singh, Nawaz Sharukh

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Jafri (CAPTAIN), Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh (VICE CAPTAIN)

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ahmed Rukhsar, Gurwinder Singh, Daljit Singh

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo Cricket Club : Manpreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club : Ahmad Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Anwar Attieq, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Rukhsar, Malik Mushtaq, Hussain Abubakar, Ghulam Farid.

Follow @CricketNext for more

BCC vs JICC Dream11/BCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction/BCC vs JICC Dream11 team/BCC vs JICC Dream11 top picks/BCC vs JICC/Dream11/BCC vs JICC Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips

BCC vs JICC live scoredream11ECS T10 – RomeECS T10 – Rome Live ScoreECS T10 – Rome Live StreamingECS T10 – Rome ScorecardFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more