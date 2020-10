BCC vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs KCC Dream11 Captain / BCC vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

BCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 49th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, the weakest performer of the tournament Bengali CC will go up against one of the top teams Kings CC. BCC are the only team that have not won even a single match so far, having lost all five matches it played. Against KCC, a similar fate likely awaits. KCC has won five out of the six matches they have played, making them the Number 2 team in Group A, only behind United CC Girona. They are gunning for the top position and a big win here could get them there. The match will be played at 01:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Kings CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

BCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Kings CC: Live Score / Scorecard

BCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC vs Kings CC: Match Details

October 28 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Kings CC

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Kings CC captain: Sofiqul Islam

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Kings CC vice-captain: Shahedur Rahman

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Kings CC wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Kings CC batsmen: Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Shafiqur Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Kings CC all-rounders: Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Riaz Howlader

ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Bengali CC vs Kings CC bowlers: Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Tuhin Motalab

BCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against Kings CC: Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader, Ayaan Khan, Mosaraf Hossain, Shafiqur Rahman, Alauddin Siddique, Nadim Aseq Arman (WK), Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Belal Ahmed

BCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Jubed Miah (WK), Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam

