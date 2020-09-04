Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

37/2 (3.5)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome 2020, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Best Picks / BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Captain / BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 4, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Rome Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Roma Bangla Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 3, 2020

Bergamo Cricket Club will welcome Kings XI Cricket Club on Friday, September 4, in their Group B fixture of the ECS T10 Rome 2020 series. The ECS T10 Rome 2020 series  Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club will be played at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground, Rome. In the last match, Bergamo Cricket Club enjoyed a comfortable six-wicket win over Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club. On the other hand,  Kings XI Cricket Club defeated Kent Lanka Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Both sides will be eyeing to continue their winning run when they step onto the turf.

With two points from one game, Bergamo are sitting on the third slot in the league standings whereas, Kings XI Cricket Club are 4th with two points from three games.

The ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club will kick off from 06:30 PM.

ECS T10 Rome 2020 series  Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club Live Streaming

The Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club will be live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

BCC vs KCC-XI ECS T10 Rome 2020, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECS T10 Rome 2020 series  Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club: Match Details

 September 4 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 team for Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club:

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 prediction, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club captain: Gurwinder Singh

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 prediction, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club vice-captain: Jaswinder Singh

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 prediction, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club wicket keeper: Manpreet Singh

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 prediction, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club batsman: Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Mandeep Singh

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 prediction, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club all-rounders: Jaswinder Singh, Baljit Singh

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 prediction, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club bowlers: Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali Abdul Kashif, Daljit Singh

BCC vs KCC-XI ECS T10 Rome 2020, Bergamo Cricket Club playing 11 against Kings XI Cricket Club: Manpreet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jatinder Singh, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Jaspreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Daljit Singh.

BCC vs KCC-XI ECS T10 Rome 2020, Kings XI Cricket Club playing 11 against Bergamo Cricket Club: Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali and Abdul Kashif.

BCC vs KCC-XI dream11BCC vs KCC-XI dream11 predictionBCC vs KCC-XI dream11 teamBCC vs KCC-XI dream11 top picksBCC vs KCC-XI live scoreECS T10 Rome 2020ECS T10 Rome 2020 live scoreECS T10 Rome 2020 live streamingFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more