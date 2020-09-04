BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome 2020, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Bergamo Cricket Club will welcome Kings XI Cricket Club on Friday, September 4, in their Group B fixture of the ECS T10 Rome 2020 series. The ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club will be played at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground, Rome. In the last match, Bergamo Cricket Club enjoyed a comfortable six-wicket win over Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club. On the other hand, Kings XI Cricket Club defeated Kent Lanka Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Both sides will be eyeing to continue their winning run when they step onto the turf.
With two points from one game, Bergamo are sitting on the third slot in the league standings whereas, Kings XI Cricket Club are 4th with two points from three games.
The ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club will kick off from 06:30 PM.
September 4 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground
BCC vs KCC-XI ECS T10 Rome 2020, Bergamo Cricket Club playing 11 against Kings XI Cricket Club: Manpreet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jatinder Singh, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Jaspreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Daljit Singh.
BCC vs KCC-XI ECS T10 Rome 2020, Kings XI Cricket Club playing 11 against Bergamo Cricket Club: Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali and Abdul Kashif.
