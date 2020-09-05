BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Rome Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 5, 2020

BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome | European Cricket Series Rome provides an opportunity for numerous Italian internationals on 10 teams from all over Italy to showcase their skills for seven days to a global audience. They will feature in 25 explosive T10 matches from the magnificent Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Italy. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent. “Italian cricket boasts phenomenal cricketing history and potential, from back to the days of AC Milan and Genoa C.F.C. being cricket clubs, to today’s high performance of the Italian national team,” said European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston.
September 5 – 4:30 PM IST from Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.
BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Manpreet Singh (CAPTAIN)
BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muthumala Sudarshana, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Mandeep Singh, Rakesh Kumar
BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jaspreet Singh, Asim Ali (VICE CAPTAIN), Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya
BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Handi Jagath de Silva, Colombo Maha Perera, Daljit Singh
Bergamo Cricket Club : Manpreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh.
Kent Lanka Cricket Club : Danushka Tikiriyadura, Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya, Handi Jagath de Silva, Romesh Lakmal, Dissawe Mudiyanselage, Shehan Kurukulasuriya, Chamode Arachchige, Muthumala Sudarshana, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Palihawadana Perera, Colombo Maha Perera
